Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

TPC traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.92. 93,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,219. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.91.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.6% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

