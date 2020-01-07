Ultiledger Market Cap Tops $16.16 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Ultiledger token can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $16.16 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00192284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.01515651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00125911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,967,996 tokens. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

