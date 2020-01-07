Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Receives $5.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Banco Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of UGP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ultrapar Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 109.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,162,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 193.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 749.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 1,075.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,221 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 287.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 657,505 shares during the period. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

