UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $67.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $60.18 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $441,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,060 shares of company stock valued at $802,339 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

