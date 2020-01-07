Universa (UTNP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,058.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Universa has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $1,058.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Universa

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

