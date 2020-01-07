Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UHT opened at $114.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

