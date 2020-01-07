Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
UHT opened at $114.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.
