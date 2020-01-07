UOS Network (UOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,924.00

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. One UOS Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. UOS Network has a market cap of $10,924.00 and $6,736.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UOS Network has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,917.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.03 or 0.03074922 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00655562 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000746 BTC.

About UOS Network

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,541,013 tokens. The official website for UOS Network is uos.network . The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network

Buying and Selling UOS Network

UOS Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UOS Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UOS Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

