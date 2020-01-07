US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.23

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.23 and traded as low as $40.24. US Concrete shares last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 125,949 shares traded.

USCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $683.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.92 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that US Concrete Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,163.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.83 per share, for a total transaction of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,241.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 28,057 shares of company stock worth $1,125,196 and sold 750 shares worth $33,903. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in US Concrete by 2.7% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in US Concrete by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in US Concrete by 5.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in US Concrete by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in US Concrete by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

