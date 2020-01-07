US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.23

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.23 and traded as low as $40.24. US Concrete shares last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 125,949 shares traded.
USCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $683.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
In other news, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,163.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.83 per share, for a total transaction of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,241.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 28,057 shares of company stock worth $1,125,196 and sold 750 shares worth $33,903. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in US Concrete by 2.7% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in US Concrete by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in US Concrete by 5.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in US Concrete by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in US Concrete by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
US Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
