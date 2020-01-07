USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

USAC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.29.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9,383.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,727,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,793,000 after buying an additional 18,530,322 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 305,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

