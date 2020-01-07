USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

USAT has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on USA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded USA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

Shares of USAT opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. USA Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.13 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USA Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,197,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 247,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,099. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAT. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in USA Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in USA Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in USA Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in USA Technologies by 304.2% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 65,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.