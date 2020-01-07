Valor Token Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $330,981.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002616 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.39 or 0.06008628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00028195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00036054 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001795 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

