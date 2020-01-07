ValuEngine Downgrades 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, TheStreet raised 58.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.66.
58.com stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 58.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 58.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 58.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in 58.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 58.com by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 58.com
58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.
