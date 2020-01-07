ValuEngine Downgrades 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised 58.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.66.

58.com stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 58.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 58.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 58.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in 58.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 58.com by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

