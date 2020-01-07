ValuEngine Downgrades Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GPK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

NYSE GPK opened at $16.09 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.6% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 163,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.