ValuEngine Downgrades Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group reiterated an average rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.25.

NASDAQ MYOK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,538. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.15. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 18,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,325,444.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,709.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,244 shares of company stock worth $4,541,526 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Myokardia by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,523,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Myokardia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,335,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

