ValuEngine Downgrades SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 159,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 151.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

