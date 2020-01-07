ValuEngine Downgrades SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.56.
About SeaChange International
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.
See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.