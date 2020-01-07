ValuEngine Lowers Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised their price target on Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Spartan Motors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Spartan Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

SPAR opened at $17.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. Spartan Motors has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.54 million, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $227,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,977,650.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $675,000. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Spartan Motors during the second quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 82.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 767,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 346,055 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 14.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 12.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.