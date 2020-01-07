ValuEngine Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $114.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.24.

Wayfair stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.81. 22,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.32. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Champlin Mulliken sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $95,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,395.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $41,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,460,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,024 shares of company stock worth $2,509,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 75.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

