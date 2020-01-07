ValuEngine Upgrades 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

WBAI opened at $7.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. 500.com has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $15.88.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 919.95% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBAI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 500.com by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 61,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 500.com by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 500.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of 500.com by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 500.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About 500.com

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

