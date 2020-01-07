ValuEngine Upgrades Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arlington Asset Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of AI opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $204.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Arlington Asset Investment has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Arlington Asset Investment’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 610.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

