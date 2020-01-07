ValuEngine Upgrades Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ TEUM opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. Pareteum has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $5.93.
Pareteum Company Profile
