ValuEngine Upgrades Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TEUM opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. Pareteum has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

