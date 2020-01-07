ValuEngine Upgrades PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

Get PETROFAC LTD/ADR alerts:

POFCY stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.