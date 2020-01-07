ValuEngine Upgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE BFS opened at $52.29 on Friday. Saul Centers has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $58.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,189,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,790,000 after buying an additional 38,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

