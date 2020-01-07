ValuEngine Upgrades Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $8.80 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $233.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 45.20% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gloria E. Gebbia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,551,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 67.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 32.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares during the period.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.