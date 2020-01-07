Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) to post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 134.96% and a negative return on equity of 103.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

VERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 51,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $139,972.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,266.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 102,718 shares of company stock valued at $282,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Veritone by 84.3% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Veritone during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritone stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. 500,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,067. The company has a market cap of $63.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

