Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $66.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Vertex Energy worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

