Viad (NYSE:VVI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

VVI stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.66. Viad has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $362.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.45 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viad will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.58 per share, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at $953,093.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Viad by 242.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

