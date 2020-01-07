Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) fell 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.30, 3,749,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,908,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.80% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.