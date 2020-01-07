Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Westgold Resources Ltd (ASX:WGX)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$2.39 ($1.70) and last traded at A$2.37 ($1.68), approximately 929,488 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.34 ($1.66).

The stock has a market cap of $947.22 million and a PE ratio of 64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.09.

Westgold Resources Company Profile (ASX:WGX)

Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company's principal assets include the Meekatharra gold, Cue gold, Higginsville gold, Fortnum gold, and Rover projects. It also explores for iron oxide, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as provides contract mining services.

