WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $284.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to announce sales of $284.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.00 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $285.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.71 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOW. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P purchased 73,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $442,529.22. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 12,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $75,018.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,240,792.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 620,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,197 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 739,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,675.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,374,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178,198 shares during the period. Finally, Crestview Partners III GP L.P. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 30,410,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,784,000 after acquiring an additional 565,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOW traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,400. The firm has a market cap of $600.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

