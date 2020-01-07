World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Fuel Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of INT opened at $42.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.96%.

In related news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $215,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,325 shares of company stock worth $1,596,729. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after purchasing an additional 393,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

