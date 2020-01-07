XGOX (XGOX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, XGOX has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One XGOX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. XGOX has a market capitalization of $18,734.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00052791 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00082475 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,790.87 or 1.00099895 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00053498 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001669 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX (CRYPTO:XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum . XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

