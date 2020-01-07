XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.01

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.01 and traded as high as $28.42. XOMA shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 59,686 shares trading hands.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. XOMA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

The stock has a market cap of $241.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.68. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that XOMA Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 373,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,210,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $95,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XOMA in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

