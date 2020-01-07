Zacks: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Akerna an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KERN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Akerna in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

KERN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,400. Akerna has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

