Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will report sales of $10.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.68 million and the lowest is $10.20 million. Shotspotter posted sales of $9.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full-year sales of $40.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $40.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.32 million, with estimates ranging from $48.02 million to $48.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shotspotter.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Shotspotter had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SSTI. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Securities raised shares of Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $42,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after buying an additional 119,384 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 98,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.54 million, a P/E ratio of -104.15 and a beta of 2.62. Shotspotter has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

