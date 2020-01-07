Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) to announce sales of $95.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.63 million and the lowest is $90.42 million. Akebia Therapeutics posted sales of $59.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $360.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.87 million to $368.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $323.79 million, with estimates ranging from $279.97 million to $362.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%.

AKBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

AKBA stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,232. The company has a market cap of $761.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.77. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61.

In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke acquired 27,000 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Butler acquired 50,000 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $219,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $288,554. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,772,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

