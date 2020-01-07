Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to post $241.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $249.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.70 million. Bank Ozk reported sales of $255.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full-year sales of $989.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $984.80 million to $999.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $976.06 million, with estimates ranging from $950.10 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.11 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.55. 842,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,144. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $34.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 58,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 4.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 129,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

