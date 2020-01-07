Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.29. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,261. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

