Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) to report $262.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $269.60 million. Lendingtree posted sales of $202.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.62. Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded down $4.84 on Monday, reaching $300.34. 113,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,922. Lendingtree has a fifty-two week low of $223.56 and a fifty-two week high of $434.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.31 and a 200 day moving average of $339.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, Director Peter Horan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.82, for a total transaction of $182,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lendingtree by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,105,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lendingtree by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,105,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lendingtree by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Lendingtree by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 67,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Lendingtree by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 108,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

