Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Analysts forecast that PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) will report $2.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings. PVH reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $9.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 33,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $2.35 on Monday, hitting $105.64. 683,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,300. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. PVH has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

