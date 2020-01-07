Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $996.44 Million

Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report $996.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $979.73 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $870.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.04.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total transaction of $369,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,128 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,499.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $20,487,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,954,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,538 shares of company stock valued at $66,477,550. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,901. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $225.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

