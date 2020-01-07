Zacks Investment Research Downgrades A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 1.09.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

