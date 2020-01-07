Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DAC. ValuEngine raised Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

DAC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $223.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. Danaos has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $15.40.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $111.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.82 million. Danaos had a positive return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Danaos stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

