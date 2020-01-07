Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 200,000 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 395.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

