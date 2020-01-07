Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

NYSE:ASC opened at $8.70 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 209,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

