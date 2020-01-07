Zacks Investment Research Lowers ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $708,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $187,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,844 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 865.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 202,489 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 681.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

