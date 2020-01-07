Zacks Investment Research Lowers Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KPTI. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. Research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 741,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 5,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,490 over the last ninety days. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 50,227 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

