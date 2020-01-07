Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $488.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.