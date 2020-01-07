Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered National CineMedia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.70.

NCMI opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.67. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 287.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 91,620 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at about $8,211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 28.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

