Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Zafgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zafgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $0.78 price target on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zafgen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.01.

ZFGN stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Zafgen has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZFGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zafgen by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zafgen by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 697,724 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zafgen by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 110,610 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

