ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $36,888.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $685,483.00 and approximately $36,888.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.01 or 0.05869972 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027383 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00035880 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001774 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001208 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

